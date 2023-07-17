July 17, 2023

An open discussion on art for artists

Artists and creatives of all backgrounds and levels are being invited to take part in a new discussion event taking place at Entos Twn Technwn in Nicosia on Tuesday 25. The Yasemin Collective, a local artist collective active in theatre, education and art events welcomes artists aged 18 to 35 to join a conversation on creativity, the arts and their community.

Supported by the NGO Citizens in Power, the event will begin at 6.30pm and through an open discussion will engage youngsters who wish to be in the field of art, those who are on this path already and professional artists who currently work within the industry. The talk will touch on common questions and doubts the creative community has regarding the art scene on the island.

“What are we doing with our art? Where are we and where do we want to go? What difficulties do we have to face and how can we avoid obstacles? What is the role of Art in society? How is culture created and developed and what support do we receive?” These are all questions that will arise during the event, as the event description shares, in an attempt to spark dialogue and action.

“We believe that the community itself has the power and the duty,” say the organisers, “to support its members, thereby creating opportunities and offering a sense of security to all generations of artists. So an open discussion is on, the floor is given to you not only for our own future but also for the society we envision. The aim of this meeting is to create a safe framework for a dialogue between the community of artists in Cyprus.”

The event will take place in Greek and is free to attend. There is a limited availability of participants, however, and those interested in attending are to register online via the form on the Facebook event (Ti Kamnoume me tin Techni Mas?).

 

Ti Kamnoume me tin Techni Mas

Open discussion for artists aged 18 to 35. July 25. Entos twn Technwn, Nicosia. 6.30pm-7.45pm. Free. In Greek. [email protected]

