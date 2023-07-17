July 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Daily News Briefing

By Melissa Hekkers0264
In this episode, a heatwave is expected to start dissipating by Wednesday, with the met office saying that high temperatures will continue Monday.

Elsewhere, feverish preparations are underway for the start of the school year, Education Minister Athena Michaelidou said, noting that works are ongoing at many buildings to upgrade them and make them safe for children.

Also, Defence Minister Michalis Giorgallas will be in the United States this week, to sign a political agreement for the Cyprus national guard to join the State Partnership Programme.

All this and more in today’s Daily News Briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

