July 17, 2023

Lakatamia offers free cinema screenings

By Eleni Philippou00
A neighbourhood of Nicosia is hosting free summer cinema screenings this month, welcoming old and young film lovers. Brought to you by the City Council Youth of the Lakatamia Municipality, with one screening having already taken place, three more nights of cinema will take place this July and August at the Lakatamia Municipal Amphitheatre.

Next to be screened on July 21 is the 2020 film The Call of the Wild featuring Harrison Ford and a four-legged friend. The family, adventure, drama film is based on Jack London’s book that follows a sledge dog’s struggles for survival in the wilds of the Yukon. Directed by Chris Sanders, the film will be screened in its original language, English, and is suitable for the whole family.

The Greek dubbed version of the 2015 film Cinderella will be shown on July 28 bringing the classical fairytale from the Brothers Grimm to the big screen. With stars such as Lily James, Cate Blanchett and Richard Madden in the film, Cinderella has become a popular film that was nominated for an Academy Award in 2016. The storyline remains similar to the well-known Disney animation; young Ella finds herself at the mercy of her cruel stepmother when her father unexpectedly dies. When she meets a dashing stranger, her luck begins to change.

Finally, wrapping up the Lakatamia screenings in early August is the popular animation Inside Out. Screened on August 4, and in Greek, this family-friendly film has been praised for its depiction of feelings as it features young Riley and her personified emotions with the names Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust and Sadness as they try to navigate a new city, house and school.

 

Lakatamia Outdoor Cinema

Free film screenings. July 21, 28 and August 4. Lakatamia Municipal Amphitheatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. In Greek or with Greek subtitles. Free

