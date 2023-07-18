July 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternational

Fashion retailer H&M to launch in Brazil

By Reuters News Service02
hm h and m

Fashion retailer H&M (HMb.ST) will launch stores and online trade in Brazil in 2025, the company said this week.

H&M opened its first store in Latin America in Mexico in 2012, and is currently present in Peru, Uruguay, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, and Costa Rica.

“With a population of over 210 million in Brazil and a strong appreciation for fashion, there is considerable potential for expansion in the market,” H&M said in a statement.

To support its expansion in Brazil, H&M is partnering with Dorben Group, which runs retail operations across 10 countries across Central and South America, the Swedish fashion giant said.

The launch in Brazil comes as the company is pushing to accelerate its expansion in the North and South America region, focusing in particular on Latin America, it said.

Related Posts

Cyprus tourist arrivals soar in June — Poland and Sweden among top five markets

Kyriacos Nicolaou

PwC Cyprus showcases investment opportunities at NY summit

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Global rules leave crypto firms with no place to hide, says G20 watchdog

Reuters News Service

For markets, BoE communication is bottom of the class

Reuters News Service

Dollar licks wounds as policy peak looms

Reuters News Service

Litecoin set to triple after breaking this technical level, why will TOADS outperform LTC?

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign