July 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Renewed yellow alert, weekend temps to rise further

By Staff Reporter0411
sea heat
File photo

A renewed yellow warning for extremely high temperatures issued at 9pm Tuesday, is in effect until 6pm Wednesday.

According to the met office, temperatures are expected to hit 41C inland and 33C in the mountains, and on Saturday a further rise is expected bringing temps of 42C or above.

On Wednesday temperatures will rise to 41C inland, 37C on the east, south and north coasts, and 33C on the west coast and in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be variable, 3 Beaufort, later turning south-westerly to north-westerly, up to moderate, 4 Beaufort. The sea will be somewhat rough.

Overnight will remain hot with temperatures at 26C inland, 25C on the coast and 20C in the higher mountains.

The current status will continue through Friday while a rise of at least one degree is expected on Saturday, ushering in an intensified heatwave period.

The forestry department announced the risk of forest fires continues to be at red alert and reminded the public that the lighting of fire without a permit is prohibited and constitutes an offense punishable by imprisonment of up to 10 years and/or a fine of up to €50,000.

The lighting of a fire for food preparation is permitted only in designated fire pits at excursion sites.

Use of tools, or agricultural machinery, that produce heat, sparks or flame, such as emery, oxygen and welders is dissuaded.

In case of smoke or fire, the public is urged to call 1407 or 112 immediately.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis

New breakthrough for EuroAsia Interconnector

Iole Damaskinos

Cyprus non-performing loans drop to €2.19 billion in April

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Beauty is not in the eye of the beholder

Iole Damaskinos

Our View: The phenomenon of ‘apolitical politicians’

CM: Our View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign