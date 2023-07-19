July 19, 2023

Three arrested for driving under the influence of drugs

Three people were caught driving under the influence of drugs in Paphos on Tuesday.

According to the police, the offenders were aged 22, 23 and 40.

Two of the drivers arrested had also committed traffic offenses, one running a red light in front of police, and the second driving a vehicle without front license plates.

The three were charged in writing and are to be summoned later.

