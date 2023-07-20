July 20, 2023

In today’s episode, Cyprus marks the ‘black anniversaries’ of coup and invasion on the 49th anniversary of the Turkish invasion.

Sirens blared across the island at 5:20am as a reminder of the first landing of Turkish commandos on the shores of Pente Mili in Kyrenia.

Elsewhere, a deal was signed for the EuroAsia Interconnector, but the cost has spiraled.

The company – EuroAsia Interconnector – signed a record-breaking subsea cable deal with Nexans on Wednesday, however the positive development was overshadowed by Energy Minister George Papanastasiou confirming rumours that the project’s costs had jumped 23 per cent.

There’s also the announcement that the government is aiming for ‘photovoltaics on every roof’ with a proposal providing free installation of solar panels to vulnerable people in exchange for a small bimonthly tariff to the electricity authority.

All these and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

