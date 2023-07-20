July 20, 2023

Yellow warning as elevated temperatures continue

Temperatures remain high on Thursday, with the met office releasing another yellow warning that will be in effect until 6pm.

According to the meteorological service, temperatures inland will reach 41 degrees C, while in the mountains they will reach 33 degrees C, and around 37 degrees on the coast.

Meanwhile, the forestry department has issued a red warning for forest fires, saying that with the high temperature there is danger of one breaking out.

The forestry department also stressed that lighting a fire without permission is prohibited and is punishable with up to 10 years jail time, a €50,000 fine or both.

