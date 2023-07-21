Bitcoin hovers around the $30K mark and DigiToads presale on the road to its next target $7 Million

In the ever-evolving landscape of cryptocurrency, two stories are currently capturing the attention of investors. Bitcoin, the pioneer and leading digital currency, has been hovering around the crucial $30,000 mark, evoking curiosity about its next move. On the other hand, DigiToads, a promising and community-driven meme coin, is making remarkable strides in its presale, setting its sights on a new milestone of $7 million. These parallel narratives show the immense potential for both established cryptos and emerging projects.

While Bitcoin’s stability and DigiToads’ presale success may seem distinct, they are both emblematic of the broader cryptocurrency landscape. Meanwhile, DigiToads is making waves in the crypto space with its highly successful presale. The project has garnered significant attention, by already raising $6.1 million in presale and setting its sights on a new target of $7 million. This impressive achievement reflects the growing confidence of investors to accumulate TOADS at its current DeFi coin price as it is the best cryptocurrency to buy now.

Scaling new heights: DigiToads presale surges towards $7 million milestone

As the DigiToads presale gains momentum on its journey towards the next significant milestone of $7 million, investors and cryptocurrency enthusiasts are eagerly taking notice. One of the key aspects that set DigiToads apart is its innovative token burn mechanism. With each transaction, 2% of the TOADS tokens are burned, making the coin deflationary and increasing its scarcity over time. Additionally, this mechanism funds the NFT staking payout pool, offering further incentives for token holders to participate and contribute to the ecosystem.

Another exciting aspect of DigiToads is the opportunity to acquire one of the 3,500 available DigiToads NFTs. These limited edition NFTs provide holders with unique digital assets and collectibles, adding value and exclusivity to the DigiToads community. Furthermore, DigiToads has its highly anticipated Play-to-Earn (P2E) gaming platform, adding an interactive and engaging dimension to the project. By combining gaming elements with blockchain technology, DigiToads offers users the opportunity to earn rewards and explore the metaverse in a fun and immersive way.

In terms of tokenomics, DigiToads has a total token supply of 585 million. During the presale phase, 69.29% of the tokens (405.35 million) are exclusively reserved, providing early participants with the opportunity to secure their stake in the project. Additionally, a portion of the tokens is allocated for community growth and liquidity (13.16%), competitions and prizes (7.29%), and development and upgrades (5.2%).

With the presale currently in stage 9 and the current price at $0.047, DigiToads has already witnessed a significant price increase of 370%. As the project progresses to stage 10, the price is projected to reach $0.05 per TOADS, representing a 400% increase. And at the official token launch, the price is expected to surge to $0.055, marking an impressive 450% increase.

The roadmap for DigiToads is ambitious, with the presale set to conclude on August 15, 2023, and the token launch, NFT staking, and P2E game scheduled for August 21, 2023. These milestones, combined with the innovative tokenomics, community-driven initiatives, and the potential for further growth, makes it a good crypto to buy.

Bitcoin’s steady course amid market volatility

As Bitcoin maintains its position as the flagship cryptocurrency, investors eagerly analyze its every move, seeking hints of the market’s sentiment. The $30,000 level has become a key psychological and technical threshold, representing a critical support level that could determine Bitcoin’s trajectory in the short term.

Bitcoin’s established position as the pioneer of digital currencies and the largest by market capitalization contributes to its stability. Its finite supply, decentralized nature, and robust underlying technology provide a level of reassurance and security that appeals to both institutional and retail investors. Moreover, Bitcoin’s resilience is also reflected in its historical performance. Over the years, Bitcoin has endured multiple market cycles, including significant price fluctuations, yet has managed to bounce back and reach new all-time highs.

Conclusion

While Bitcoin continues to hold its ground as the king of cryptocurrencies, DigiToads represents the next wave of innovation and potential for exponential growth. The presale success of DigiToads, having raised over $6 million and counting, showcases the growing interest and confidence in this exciting project. As the journey of DigiToads unfolds, the $7 million target is within reach, and with each milestone achieved, the project gains momentum and solidifies its position as the best DeFi crypto in the market.

Visit DigiToads Presale

Mint DigiToads NFTs Here

Buy DigiToads NFTs on OpenSea

Join the community

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more