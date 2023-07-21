July 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Four-year-old in hospital with fractured skull after balcony fall

By Tom Cleaver0224
nicosia hospital
Nicosia General Hospital

A four-year-old girl who fell three and a half metres from a balcony in Paphos is in a serious condition and is being treated in hospital for a fractured skull.

According to police, the girl’s 27-year-old father brought his daughter to Paphos general hospital at around 8pm. The doctor on duty diagnosed her with a fracture to the base of her skull, as well as facial injuries.

The girl was then intubated and rushed to the Makarios hospital in Nicosia due to the seriousness of her condition.

 

