July 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

Two more nights of music coming to Vinylio Wine Etc

By Eleni Philippou00
evilena jazz

Ready to fill the old town of Limassol with even more music is Vinylio Wine Etc as the bar organises more performances. Welcomed to its floor this July are two musical ensembles that feature several local and international musicians.

This Sunday, July 23 the bar will host Retrologue, a band made up of four performers with a longstanding presence in the music industry of Cyprus and beyond. Evelthon Michailidi (piano and vocals), Alex Panagiotou (bass), Vasili Kalli (guitar, vocals) and Christiana Christou (drums) blend the aesthetics and history of rock with funk music presenting a unique repertoire. The tunes they will perform at their next live include well-known pieces from blues and rock as well as funk masterpieces from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.

Next week, Latvian jazz virtuoso Evilena Protektore will entertain listeners at Vinylio with her jazzy tunes. Her music career has taken her around the world with participation in international festivals, collaborations with leading Latvian bands and jazz projects as well as a teaching position at the Jazz Department of Jazeps Vitols Latvian Academy of Music. Accompanying her in her Limassol performance on Friday 28 will be Leonid Nesterov who will add to the evening with his piano melodies.

 

Retrologue

Local band plays rock, funk and blues. July 23. Vinylio Wine Etc, Limassol. 8.30pm. €7. Tel: 99-300430 

Evilena Protektore

Live jazz with Evilena Protektore and Leonid Nesterov. July 28. Vinylio Wine Etc, Limassol. 8pm. €20. Tel: 99-300430 

