July 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ηigh temperatures to persist in Cyprus, red alert for fire risk

By Source: Cyprus News Agency
High temperatures are set to to persist in Cyprus, with a yellow weather warning in place from Monday night to Tuesday afternoon. Additionally, the forestry department issued a warning that the risk for forest fires on Tuesday remains at “code red” level.

The weather warning issued by the meteorology apartment, is valid from 9pm on Monday until 6pm on Tuesday. Temperatures on Monday night are not expected to fall below 27C inland and across coastal areas.

Maximum temperatures on Tuesday were expected to reach around 41C in inland areas and 37C in western coastal areas, to 39C over the southern coastal areas and around 33C over the higher mountainous areas.

The forestry department warned that lighting a fire without a permit is prohibited and constitutes an offence which, according to the Law on Forests could lead to imprisonment of up to 10 years or a fine of up to €50,000 or both while the Prevention of Fires in the Countryside Law, provides for up to five years imprisonment or a fine of up to €20,000, or both.

Lighting a fire for food preparation is only allowed in the barbecue areas of picnic sites, it said.

The department has also called on the public to be especially careful during their outings, to avoid actions and activities that are likely to cause a fire, such as the use of tools or agricultural machinery that produce heat, sparks or flame, such as angle grinders, and welding.

In case of smoke or fire the public is urged to immediately call 1407 (Forestry Department) or 112 (Fire Service).

