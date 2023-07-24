July 24, 2023

EU Cyprob proposal response ‘exceptionally positive’

By Tom Cleaver076
ΠτΔ – Αρχηγοί Διπλωματικών Αποστο
President Christodoulides addressing the head of diplomatic missions

President Nikos Christodoulides told a meeting of heads of diplomatic missions on Monday that the European Union’s response to his proposal regarding the Cyprus problem has been “exceptionally positive”.

He said that the EU, and in particular France and Germany, are working hard to implement the proposal of greater EU involvement in talks to resolve the Cyprus problem.

“They see the need for progress and effort to end the deadlock.”

In addition, he said that ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions “have an important role to play” regarding the Cyprus problem.

 

