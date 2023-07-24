July 24, 2023

Fengaros Music Village ready to kick off

Kato Drys is ready to host musicians, students, teachers and music lovers once again as the Fengaros Music Village begins this week. In its 10th edition, the Music Village – a week-long event of creative workshops ahead of Fengaros Festival – will host curated artistic classes and intimate music concerts, free for the public.

Eight music, theatre and movement workshops make up this year’s Music Village agenda, along with an artist residency. Each evening between Thursday and August 1 will host a rich musical programme of special concerts in the village centre. There, audiences will have the chance to listen to unique collaborations between instructors, local musicians and invited artists and enjoy – or even take part in – the free jam sessions that follow at the Carlsberg Beer Garden.

Industry professionals will host workshops focusing on topics such as song-writing, improvisation and orchestration, jazz and folk music traditions, voice, theatre and movement.

Following the daily workshops, the performances that will follow each evening include a show by Eleni Era and Alexis Sunder on Thursday at two different stages. On Friday, Puzzled, the Jazz Quartet and Spherical Cow will perform live from 9pm onwards while on Saturday Fotis Siotas and Michalis Tterlikkas with Michalis Kouloumis and Vasilis Philippou will also play a live set. The last two music concerts of the Music Village will be on Sunday featuring Kostas Makriygiannakis and Dimitris Mesimeris. To close off the week just a few days before Fengaros Festival begins, a movie screening hosted by the Larnaca Cinema Society will take place on August 1 screening the film The Man Who Sold His Skin.

 

Fengaros Music Village 2023

A week of specialised music, theatre and movement classes. July 27 – August 1. Kato Drys village, Larnaca district.  More information and workshop descriptions, registration, accommodation and payment: www.fengaros.com/MusicVillage

