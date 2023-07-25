Cyprus Business Now

The Cyprus Productivity Centre (KEPA) has issued an open invitation for individuals to express their interest in providing training services as part of the National Action Plan for the European Year of Skills.

According to an announcement, the initiative, titled “Modern Professional Development for the Green and Digital Transition,” aims to equip participants with essential skills for the evolving job market.

Moreover, the training programmes will focus on fostering a modern professional culture, with a particular emphasis on Green Development and the Environment, digital skills, safety, and work quality.

These programmes, the announcement continued, are geared towards preparing the workforce for the challenges and opportunities presented by the ongoing transition to a greener and more digitised economy.

Interested candidates with relevant qualifications and expertise are encouraged to submit their Expression of Interest Application, indicating the topics they can present or teach.

The Cyprus Productivity Centre further stated that it is seeking trainers who can deliver engaging and informative sessions on the specified subjects to effectively upskill the workforce.

For those who wish to explore the opportunity further or seek additional clarifications, Andreas Stylianou, the responsible Officer of the Productivity Centre, can be contacted directly.

Interested parties can reach out to him via phone at 22-806144 or email at [email protected]

The European Digital Innovation Hub (EDIH) Cyprus, referred to as DiGiNN, is concluding its first round of training seminars with a free cybersecurity session on Tuesday, July 25.

Organised by the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), this seminar aims to strengthen a safe and secure digital environment, focusing on SMEs and Public Sector Services.

The seminar will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the PwC Cyprus headquarters’ Experience Centre in Nicosia.

According to an announcement, the cybersecurity training seminar will be conducted in English and will offer valuable insights and strategies to enhance the digital security of businesses and public sector services.

Furthermore, the announcement explained that as the digital landscape continues to evolve, cybersecurity has become a critical aspect of operations, protecting sensitive data and ensuring uninterrupted operations.

In addition to the educational content, participants will have the opportunity to take a guided tour of PwC’s interactive and innovative Experience Centre.

The centre showcases cutting-edge technology and digital solutions that are shaping the future of various industries.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Monday, July 24 with losses.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 116.52 points at 13:04 during the day, reflecting a decrease of 0.2 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 70.48 points, representing a drop of 0.23 per cent.

The total value of transactions came up to €155,842.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the hotel and alternative indexes rose by 0.56 per cent and 0.25 per cent respectively.

Moreover, the investment firm index fell by 1.76 per cent while the main index decreased by 0.51 per cent.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Bank of Cyprus (no change), Lordos Hotels (+0.61 per cent), and Pandora (-1.61 per cent).