July 25, 2023

Heat kills off avocado plantations

By Malia Chung0317
Avocado plantations in Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias have been destroyed by the recent heat wave, president of its Community Council Nicos Kleanthous said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, Kleanthous said “the farmers in the region are in despair.”

This sentiment is, in part, due to the lack of communication between the agriculture minister and the farmers, who worry that the high heat and insufficient irrigation systems will continue to harm their crop both this summer and in the future.

Kleanthous said he “hoped the damage can be recorded [by the ministry] so that farmers can be compensated” within the coming weeks.

Since the middle of July orange and yellow weather warnings have been issued on a daily basis because of ongoing high temperatures, with the thermometer hitting 40C in Nicosia for what is considered a record number of days.

