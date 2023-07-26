Daily News Briefing

July 26, 2023

In today’s episode, the first few days of operation of the new terminal at the north’s Tymbou airport have been plagued by power cuts and other technical issues. After being officially opened in an extravagant ceremony and seeing commercial passenger services commence on Friday morning, things have been far from plain sailing. In other news, the fire in the Paphos forest that was contained on Tuesday saw the forestry department and the electricity authority (EAC) disagreeing over whether the blaze was caused by unsuitable cable installations. And authorities have reportedly awarded 61 permits for gold prospecting on the island, while another 15 applications are pending.

