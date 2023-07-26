July 26, 2023

Tradition and contemporary tours villages

By Eleni Philippou00
santouto

Another music project under the Cultural Decentralisation programme of the ministry of culture is getting ready to bring live music to the island’s rural villages. George Kalogerou’s musical ensemble Santouto will tour five villages starting on Firday blending traditional music and contemporary creation.

Joined by violinist Giorgos Lamprou, vocalist Konstantina Xenophontos, lute player Charalambos Panteli, santouri player Veronika Aloneftou and sound engineer Christos Christodoulou, Kalogerou will present a selection of his compositions. The concerts’ repertoire includes orchestrations based on traditional sounds.

Their first stop will be at Spilia Peace Park on Friday for a 7pm performance. Then on August 3 the Santouto ensemble will perform at Agros village at 8.30pm while on the following evening a concert at the courtyard of the Church of the Holy Cross in Pedoulas will be held at 7.30pm. Their next stop will be at Tala Community Park on August 12 for an 8.30pm performance before concluding the tour in Frenaros village, playing at the Community Council Amphitheatre at 8pm.

 

Santouto Ensemble

Five musicians perform live, original traditional compositions by George Kalogerou. July 28. Spilia Peace Park, Spilia. 7pm. August 3. Agros village, Limassol district. 8.30pm. August 4. Church of the Holy Cross, Pedoulas. 7.30PM. August 12. Tala Community Park, Paphos. 8.30pm. Community Council Amphitheatre, Frenaros village. 8pm. Free.

