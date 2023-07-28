July 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
A minute withLife & Style

A minute with Andreas Sheittanis – Director

By CM Guest Columnist01
andreas sheittanis

Where do you live and with whom?
Nicosia, with my girlfriend!

What did you have for breakfast?
Freddo Espresso and a sandwich

Describe your perfect day
A relaxing day up in the mountains. A bit of hiking, a bit of gaming and some good food.

Best book ever read? Why?
I grew up reading the Harry Potter books, so they will always have a special place in my heart.

Best childhood memory?
Winning a dog plush at a carnival – which I still have.

What is always in your fridge?
Beers. Because I buy them and then never drink them.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?
My phone is usually on “shuffle”, so anything from mainstream pop to hard rock.

What’s your spirit animal? And why
Cats. I just love their vibe.

What are you most proud of?
My last two short films did pretty well. I’m quite proud of those.

What movie scene has really stayed with you? And why
The last scene of Another Round. It’s just pure emotion and the most perfect ending to a film I’ve ever seen.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?
Leonardo da Vinci.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?
To a time before the Earth was tainted by human presence.

What is your greatest fear?
Being underwater. And spiders.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?
“Relax. You’ll be fine!”

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone
Them being unhygienic.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?
Hug the people I love and make sure I watch the last sunset.

 

