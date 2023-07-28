July 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
FootballSport

James scorcher gives England 1-0 win over Denmark

By Reuters News Service00
fifa women's world cup group d england vs denmark
Lauren James' early goal was enough as the Lionesses beat Denmark

Lauren James scored a wonder strike in her first Women’s World Cup start to lead England to a 1-0 Group D victory over Denmark on Friday, all but guaranteeing the European champions a spot in the knockout stage.

Coach Sarina Wiegman made two bold changes to Friday’s squad, moving the versatile Rachel Daly back to defence and inserting James into the starting lineup – and the two teamed up to score in the sixth minute at Sydney Football Stadium.

Daly knocked the ball to James, who sped past one defender then curled in a rocket from 22 yards out that goalkeeper Lene Christensen had little chance of stopping.

Bayern Munich forward Pernille Harder almost pulled one back for Denmark in the dying minutes, clanging a header off the post.

The fourth-ranked Lionesses, who defeated Haiti 1-0 in their opener, play China on Aug. 1 in their final group game. Denmark, who beat China 1-0 to kick off their campaign, play Haiti the same day.

Related Posts

Bronny James released from hospital after cardiac arrest

Reuters News Service

Argentina, South Africa hopes dented by thrilling draw

Reuters News Service

Fencing-Ukraine’s Kharlan disqualified after refusing to shake hands with Russian opponent

Reuters News Service

England look to overcome scoring woes in tricky Denmark clash

Reuters News Service

Nigeria stun Australia 3-2 at Women’s World Cup

Reuters News Service

IOC looking for hospitality gold at Paris Games

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign