Russian missile hits apartments, security service building in Dnipro – Zelenskiy

aftermath of a russian missile attack in dnipro
Firefighters work at a site of an apartment building damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine July 28, 2023. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

A Russian missile strike hit a residential complex and a building of Ukraine’s security service in the central city of Dnipro on Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said five people were injured and emergency services had completed an apartment-by apartment search of the area.

“Dnipro. Friday evening. Multi-storey apartment building and a building of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) hit,” Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram messaging app. “Again, Russian missile terror.”

Zelenskiy offered no further details in his post. It was not clear how many missiles were involved or whether the security building was close to the apartments.

People on social media said the buildings were not far apart.

Unverified video on social media showed rubble strewn throughout a courtyard in a large complex of apartment buildings.

Zelenskiy said he had held emergency meetings with the SBU, the interior ministry, emergency services and local officials.

The missile strike has not yet been independently verified.

