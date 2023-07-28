July 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Yellow warning, weekend to bring relief

By Staff Reporter0273
On Friday weather will be hot with thin dust suspended in the atmosphere from time to time, while a yellow warning has been issued for high temperatures between 11am and 5pm.

Temperatures will rise to 42C inland, 35C the south and east coasts, 37C on the north coast, and 33C on the west coast and in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be variable and light, gradually turning south-westerly to north-westerly, moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, and at times strong, up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be somewhat rough.

Overnight the weather will be clear with low clouds and light mist in some locations. Temperatures will drop to 23C in the interior and on the coasts, and 21C in the higher mountains.

A relief from high temperatures is predicted for Saturday, while on Sunday, afternoon clouds are expected to bring isolated rains and a thunderstorm in the mountains. On Monday, the weather will be mostly clear.

Temperatures will drop on Saturday and not significantly change through Monday, reaching close to the seasonal average.

