July 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two men arrested for possession of burglary tools in Paphos

By Staff Reporter00
handcuffs 08
File photo

Police arrested two men were arrested in Paphos on Thursday for possession of burglary tools.

According to the police, around 10.30pm police patrol officers stopped for a check a vehicle driven by a 42-year-old man accompanied by a 26-year-old passenger.

Police searched the vehicle and found, among other items, a livery, three knives, two pairs of binoculars, sunglasses, a mobile phone, a wallet and two car keys.

Background checks established that the 42-year-old did not possess a driver’s licence and the vehicle did not have insurance or a certificate of road worthiness.

The driver also underwent a preliminary drug test with a positive result.

Police arrested the pair and they were taken into custody to facilitate investigations.

