July 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

73 migrants rescued off Cyprus coast

By Nick Theodoulou0358
The coast guard late on Friday brought 73 people from a fishing boat to safety after they were spotted off the coast of Cape Greco in troubling weather conditions.

Famagusta police spokesman Steve Theodoulou said on Saturday the small vessel was at risk of capsizing.

There were no immediate details as to where the vessel may have originated from, although previous incidents involved irregular migrants from Lebanon and Syria.

He explained that the incident took place at about 10:25pm on the previous night and officials noted that there was overcrowding on board.

“Due to the overcrowding onboard and the adverse weather conditions in the area, which posed a risk of capsizing, the group was led to the harbour at Paralimni,” Theodoulou added.

Once the group was brought to shore, police found there to be nine women, 11 children, 53 men, and seven unaccompanied minors.

The case is being investigated by Famagusta police.

 

