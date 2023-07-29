July 29, 2023

Tracing the memories of refugees

By Eleni Philippou00
famagusta mind maps

The Cultural Centre of the Municipality of Famagusta is hosting the architecture exhibition Famagusta M[in]d Maps, which presents the results of the dissertation research project of the architect Georgia Klefti. Running until August 10, the exhibition is curated by visual artist and art curator Despina Petridou and is supported by the Municipality of Famagusta, the Cyprus Youth Organization and the Politecnico di Milano University.

This exhibition presents a series of ‘mind maps’, created, collected and analysed during the thesis titled: The Mnemonic Spatial Dimensions of an Abandoned Border City: The Case Study of Famagusta, as part of an MA in Architecture and Urban Planning. The thesis explores the way refugees of Famagusta are able to ‘map out’ the city based on personal and collective memory, after 49 years of absence from their home town.

As part of this extensive research, refugees aged 50 to 80 were interviewed and asked to draw their own map, visualising their memory and experiences of space and place, and the emotions associated with it. These ‘inner landscapes of the mind’ were then analysed to draw conclusions in relation to how cities and places are interpreted through a personalised framework, affected by a person’s political and social background, personal recollection and trauma.

 

Famagusta M[in]d Maps

Architecture exhibition by Georgia Klefti on refugees’ memories. July 27-August 10. Famagusta Cultural Center, 35 Evagorou, 5385, Dherynia. Monday – Saturday: 730am – 3.30pm. Tel: 23-740860. [email protected]

 

