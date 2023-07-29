July 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EuropeTurkeyWorld

Turkey urges Denmark to take urgent action to prevent Koran burnings -source

By Reuters News Service00
file photo: turkey's foreign minister hakan fidan attends a press conference with south korea's foreign minister park jin in ankara
File photo: Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday urged Denmark to take urgent action to prevent burnings of the Koran, a Turkish foreign ministry source said.

In a phone call with his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Fidan condemned the “continuous vile attacks against the Koran”. He told Rasmussen it was unacceptable to allow such actions under the guise of freedom of expression, the source said.

Rasmussen on Saturday wrote on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter: “Turkey and Denmark are close allies. Important to not let these acts succeed in creating division.” He also reiterated Denmark’s “strong condemnation of these provocative acts by few individuals.”

The comments came after a small group of anti-Islam activists set fire to Korans in front of the Egyptian and Turkish embassies in Copenhagen on Tuesday, after similar protests in Denmark and Sweden over recent weeks.

Denmark and Sweden have deplored the burning of Islam’s holy book but say they cannot prevent it under rules protecting free speech.

 

Related Posts

Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market

Reuters News Service

Bangladesh police clash with opposition supporters calling on PM to resign

Reuters News Service

More Wagner fighters move closer to Polish border, Poland PM says

Reuters News Service

Julian Assange case has ‘dragged on for too long’, Australia’s Wong says

Reuters News Service

Exiled’ Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin hails Niger coup, touts services

Reuters News Service

Ukraine uses North Korean rockets to blast Russian forces

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign