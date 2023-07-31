Police representative charges boat carrying migrants not safe

A boat licensed to carry 54 people was used to transport 73 irregular migrants back to Lebanon along with 80 police officers overseeing the operation, the police officers’ association Isotita said on Monday.

President of the Isotita (Equality) association Nikos Loizides warned that the conditions onboard were wholly unacceptable, a day after police spokesperson Christos Andreou argued that the boat was licensed by the deputy ministry of shipping and is therefore fit for purpose.

The issue arose after 73 irregular migrants arrived in Cyprus by boat, with the transport operation to Lebanon likely linked to the government’s recent agreement with the neighbouring country for returns.

But Loizides sought to back up the officers’ claims by sharing the boat’s safety licence which details that it is fit to carry up to 54 people.

“The vessel is considered fit to carry no more than 50 passengers subject to conditions stated overleaf. Maximum person onboard 54 person and minimum number of crew four persons,” the documents provided by Loizides read.

Loizides also posted photos which he said are from the boat that show signs stating: “this vessel has a carrying capacity [of] 50 persons”.

The sticking point appears to be that, according to Loizides, the boat is licenced to rescue 300 people and is a tugboat, not a ferry.

“The people who were transported from Cyprus to Lebanon were not rescued persons, they had stepped on Republic of Cyprus soil, they were taken to Famagusta police headquarters.

“What took place, the journey to Lebanon occurs only by ferry, is not for rescue purposes. It was not a rescue operation but a transfer from one country to another,” Loizides told Alpha.

Another concern raised by Loizides is that the trip from Cyprus to Lebanon took 20 hours instead of the scheduled 13 as the boat had to lower its speed due to difficulties.

He further pointed to other issues onboard, such as there being only one toilet.

The operation began late on Saturday night and on Sunday police spokesman Andreou responded to initial criticism by saying the vessel is fine.

“The primary concern of the leadership of the police is the safety of our members and the persons who are being repatriated,” he said. “There is no question of using any vessel that does not have the proper permits.”

He said the specific vessel is one of two that are specially licensed for the transport of up to 300 people including crew, and police officers for sailings from Cyprus to Lebanon.

“It has been inspected by a ship inspector and has been deemed fit for purpose. In any case, the vessel in question is accompanied by a police escort boat and there is constant communication between the two vessels,” he added.

In the event of any issues, there is also constant communication with the JRCC rescue centre in Larnaca.

The vessel, he added, has all the necessary life-saving and fire-fighting equipment provided for under the International Conventions for Saving Lives at Sea.

“The vessel in question offers satisfactory living conditions, there is an installed air conditioning system and space inside the vessel for the entire complement of people to protect them from weather conditions, and all on board are insured,” Andreou said.