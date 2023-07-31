July 31, 2023

Today’s weather: Yellow warning for highs of 40C, red fire alert

On Monday temperatures are expected to rise following the weekend’s slight respite, and a yellow weather warning has been issued in place from 11am until 5pm.

Temperatures will rise to 40C in the interior, 32C on the west coast, 34C on the remaining coasts and 31C in the higher mountains. Increased clouds are expected to bring isolated rains with the possibility of a storm in the mountains. Winds will be mainly south-westerly to north-westerly, weak to moderate up to 4 Beaufort and strong, up to 5 Beaufort, in the afternoon on the south coast. The sea will be slightly rough.

Overnight, the weather will be mainly clear with local low clouds and thin fog expected in the early hours. Temperatures will drop to 22C inland, 24C on the coast and 20C in the higher mountains. Winds will gradually turn north-westerly to north-easterly and on the north coasts south-easterly, weak, up to 3 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly clear with afternoon clouds expected to bring isolated rains, mainly in the mountains.

A further slight rise in temperature is expected on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Forestry Department issued a renewed warning for extremely high fire risk in all forest areas.

The public is urged to be extremely careful and to completely avoid actions and activities that are likely to cause a fire.

