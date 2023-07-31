Where to catch live music this week

Several bars and music venues on the island are welcoming August with a series of live music nights. Quaint spots in Nicosia, Paphos and rural villages host local musicians this week, keeping the summer nightlife scene buzzing.
Coming up first is a live performance on Thursday at funky Limassol bar Dusty Munky in old town Limassol, which will welcome the Time Surfers to entertain listeners with classic hits from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s. Doors will open at 8.30pm and with the €10 entrance ticket, audiences will be offered a complimentary drink before the foot-tapping music begins, taking them on a journey across the greatest decades of music.
On the following evening, an event series will begin as Lisa Theofanous and Lefteris Pitsillides present traditional and contemporary love songs to audiences in rural villages. As part of their project under the Cultural Decentralisation programme of the Ministry of Culture, the musicians will present four concerts this August in Palodia, Kiti, Spilia and Kelokedara.
The theme of the concerts centres on the passions of love as they are presented through the music and poetry of Cyprus. The repertoire begins with old local music and how it was used as a base for creation by modern Cypriot composers and lyricists.
“It is not a folkloric approach to the traditional song,” say the organisers, “but a transfer of it to today’s audience through a modern perspective with arrangements that provoke the ‘interplays’ between three pillars of music: traditional, classical, contemporary. In this way, the flexibility and plasticity of music to transform from traditional to contemporary and from local to global is indicated.”
The concerts will begin on Friday in Palodia village in the district of Limassol, then head to Kiti on August 7, Spilia on August 20 and Kelokadara on September 1. What’s more, all of the performances are free.
Time Surfers
Live band playing classic hits from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s. August 3. Dusty Munky, Limassol. Doors open 8.30pm. €10. Tel: 96-416066
Children of Love
Lisa Theofanous and Lefteris Pitsilllides present a live music series under the Cultural Decentralization Program by the Ministry of Culture. August 4. Palodia village,Limassol. August 7. Kiti village, Larnaca. August 20. Spilia, Nicosia. September 1. Kelokadara village, Paphos. Free. 8.30pm