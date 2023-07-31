July 31, 2023

Who to expect at Larnaca Biennale

By Eleni Philippou
The time is almost here for the third edition of Larnaca Biennale which will unravel a series of events, exhibitions and artistic happenings throughout the coastal town. From October 11 to November 24, Larnaca will be filled with artists from around the world and the local scene who will present work on this year’s theme Home Away from Home.

Following an open call, the Larnaca Biennale Jury Committee has finally selected the 101 artists who will participate in the 2023 event, after receiving hundreds of applications. The artists come from all corners of the world; Europe, Asia, the US, the Middle East and more. Ten of the selected artists come from Cyprus. The creatives that were selected work on a variety of artistic practices that touch on identity, belonging, displacement and the search for ‘home’ in an ever-changing world.

“Unveiling the soul of the Larnaca Biennale,” say organisers, “the grand opening on October 11 promises a kaleidoscope of diverse artistic stories weaving tales of identity, belonging, displacement and the quest for home in our evolving world.” To discover who the selected artists are, read the statement on the official website (www.larnacabiennale.com)

 

Larnaca Biennale

3rd edition of international art event. October 11-November 24. Throughout Larnaca. www.larnacabiennale.com

