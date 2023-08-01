August 1, 2023

Alphamega stores offer tempting ‘Back to School’ deals

Supporting students at every new beginning, Alphamega Hypermarkets is once again looking ahead to the start of the academic year with its “Back to School” campaign.

By purchasing their school supplies from Alphamega stores, shoppers can ensure their children will be all set for the coming year, plus receive three vouchers worth a total of €55.

Specifically, with every purchase of school supplies worth €30 and above in a single receipt, Alphamega customers will receive two €15-vouchers for Famous Sports and Fox Kids & Baby, along with a €25-voucher for Electroline.

The €15-voucher for Famous Sports can be spent on trainers, tracksuits, or T-shirts, worth a total of €40 and above. The €15-voucher for Fox Kids & Baby can be redeemed for the purchase of school clothing worth €50 and above, while the €25-voucher for Electroline can be redeemed with any purchase of €60 and above.

The vouchers are available to all parents and students who use the Alphamega Family Card for purchases of as little as €30 in a single receipt, choosing from the vast selection of character-themed and branded backpacks, pencil cases, stationery and accessories available at Alphamega Hypermarkets.

This year’s “Back to School” campaign will run from August 1 to September 30, 2023, or until stocks last.

Welcome the new school year with Alphamega Hypermarkets!

