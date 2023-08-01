City of Dreams Mediterranean, Cablenet enter strategic tie

The highly-anticipated City of Dreams Mediterranean is an iconic integrated resort that is set to elevate the region’s hospitality and entertainment scene. Promising an extraordinary experience for visitors, the resort proudly announces its strategic partnership with Cablenet, a leading telecommunications provider, as its exclusive technology partner.

A fusion of luxury and cutting-edge technology

The City of Dreams Mediterranean will bring guests an unparalleled level of luxury and sophistication. With its grand opening, the resort promises to redefine the standards of hospitality and entertainment in the region. Embracing the vision of a technologically-advanced destination, the resort has joined forces with Cablenet over the past couple of years to build and ensure a state-of-the art infrastructure that will securely meet the demands of all applications that are used to run and maintain the resort and its operations. The infrastructure will allow guests to enjoy seamless connectivity, innovative entertainment, and unparalleled convenience during their stay.

Cablenet: redefining connectivity

As the preferred technology partner for the City of Dreams Mediterranean, Cablenet brings its vast expertise and technical knowledge in telecommunications to enhance the guest experience. With its advanced infrastructure and innovative services, ranging from: connectivity, mobility, data centre, collaboration services, cloud and hospitality TV, Cablenet is committed to delivering secure, seamless, reliable and high-performance services throughout the resort, ensuring both guests and staff are fully connected.

Enhancing entertainment options

City of Dreams Mediterranean understands the importance of entertainment diversification for its guests. Cablenet’s cutting-edge technology facilitates an array of digital entertainment options, ensuring visitors have uninterrupted access to an extensive selection of TV channels, content and streaming services. Whether guests wish to unwind in their rooms or enjoy thrilling entertainment in the various sections of the resort, Cablenet’s entertainment solutions cater to every preference.

Gaming and beyond

For those drawn to the adrenaline rush of gaming, the City of Dreams Mediterranean offers an expansive casino experience. Cablenet’s advanced network infrastructure ensures secure and seamless connectivity for gaming enthusiasts, enhancing their gaming experience, and allowing them to stay connected with fellow players and gaming communities worldwide.

Smart room solutions

City of Dreams Mediterranean sets new benchmarks in guest comfort and convenience. Leveraging Cablenet’s technological expertise, the resort introduces smart room solutions to create a truly interactive and personalised experience for guests. With intuitive room controls and smart automation, guests can easily adjust lighting, temperature, and entertainment options to their liking with just a few taps on their devices.

Efficiency and sustainability

In line with its commitment to sustainability, the City of Dreams Mediterranean embraces technology to minimise its environmental impact. Cablenet’s solutions optimise energy consumption and resource management, contributing to the resort’s overall green initiatives.

A shared vision for excellence

The partnership between City of Dreams Mediterranean and Cablenet represents a shared commitment to excellence in customer experience. With Cablenet’s innovative solutions, the resort can offer guests a seamless blend of opulence and modernity, ensuring that their stay is truly unforgettable.

“Cablenet is a leader in its sector and, just like us, it strives to deliver high-quality, innovative services,” said City of Dreams Mediterranean and Cyprus Casinos Property General Manager, Grant Johnson. “Having in mind that we run highly-demanding operations and want our guests to have the best experiences during their stay, it was an easy decision to entrust them with the resort’s telecoms infrastructure.”

For his part, Thomas Hoplaros, Chief Commercial Officer – Business (Cablenet Communication Systems PLC), noted that: “we are both honoured and proud to be part of such an innovative and technologically-advanced project, which is the largest of its type in the region, and that will contribute positively to the local economy. We look forward to the continued partnership”.

About City of Dreams Mediterranean

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner, and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), an integrated resort hotel located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino-based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila.

About Cablenet

Cablenet is a leading telecommunications provider at the forefront of technological innovation in Cyprus. With a strong emphasis on delivering high-quality services, Cablenet provides seamless connectivity and advanced solutions to both residential and business customers. Cablenet has proprietary infrastructure and provides comprehensive telecommunications solutions that include Internet services, Fixed and Mobile Telephony services, as well as TV services that are rich in sports and entertainment content. Cablenet provides very high speeds at very affordable prices, offering domestic clients broadband access and combined service markets’ best value for money. Cablenet offers quality services for businesses, and their creation has always been driven by the needs of corporate clients at all levels, be they small, medium, or large companies across all industries.