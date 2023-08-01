August 1, 2023

Cyprus youth look at climate change

By Eleni Philippou05
lcoy conference

Cypriot youths have been invited to attend a two-day conference that centres on environmental and climate issues. The 2nd Local Youth Conference on Climate Change in Cyprus (LCOY Cyprus 2023) is set to take place in late August and applications for Cypriot participants are accepted until August 10.

Held at the Ledra Palace Hotel in Nicosia, the conference will take place on August 25 and 26 engaging youth in discussions on pressing environmental and climate issues that affect Cyprus. Youth leaders, advocates for youth rights, locals and interested parties who live in Cyprus can apply to be part of the conference so long as they are aged between 15 and 35.

“We aim to enhance Cypriot youth’s knowledge of climate and environmental issues and build their capacity in policy lobbying and advocacy-building. We also aim to develop strong positions through a policy paper (the Youth Statement) to urge policymakers, as well as global leaders to address the climate crisis and raise their ambitions for the UNFCCC’s COP28 (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Conference of Parties),” organisers say.

 

Local Youth Conference on Climate Change in Cyprus

Two-day conference for youth aged 15 to 35, by LCOY Cyprus. August 25-26. Ledra Palace Hotel, Nicosia. Applications deadline: August 10. Application found on the Facebook event: LCOY Cyprus 2023 – Local Conference of Youth Cyprus on Climate Change

