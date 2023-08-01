August 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
RussiaUkraineWorld

Russia says thwarts Ukrainian attacks on navy, civilian ships in Black Sea

By Reuters News Service013
russia marks navy day
People gather on an embankment near a Russian warship during celebrations of Navy Day in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Sunday

Russia’s defence ministry said on Tuesday it had thwarted attacks by Ukrainian sea drones on its navy and civilian ships in the Black Sea, in thefirst clash of Ukrainian sea drones with the Russian navy in deep waters.

Russia was facing attacks on several fronts, with a drone strike hitting a high-rise building in Moscow’s business district that houses three Russian government ministries for the second time in three days.

“During the night the armed forces of Ukraine made an unsuccessful attempt to attack the Sergei Kotov and Vasiliy Bykov patrol ships of the Black Sea fleet with three unmanned sea boats,” the defence ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said the two ships were controlling shipping 340 km (211 miles) southwest of Sevastopol and would continue to perform their duties.

Later, in its daily briefing, the ministry said navy ships had destroyed three more sea drones targeting civilian vessels.

“During the night, the Kyiv regime attempted a terrorist attack with three semi-submersible unmanned boats on Russian civilian transport vessels heading towards the Bosphorus Strait in the southwestern part of the Black Sea,” the ministry said.

Russia has said it would treat any ships leaving or entering Ukrainian ports as valid targets after the expiration of a United Nations-backed deal last month which had allowed for exports of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea.

Tuesday’s incident was the first clash of Ukrainian sea drones with the Russian navy in deep sea. Kyiv has previously used drones to target Russia’s navy base in Crimea and the bridge that Russia has built to the peninsula.

Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014. Kyiv has demanded that Moscow hand it back.

Related Posts

Tourists flock to Chinese zoo to see ‘human-like’ bear (video)

Reuters News Service

France will start evacuation of French, EU citizens from Niger on Tuesday

Reuters News Service

Velez fans violently attack club’s players at gunpoint

Reuters News Service

Sweden to present security measures amid Koran burning crisis

Reuters News Service

Angus Cloud, star of TV show ‘Euphoria,’ dead at 25

Reuters News Service

Rain pelts Beijing for fourth day, 11 killed and 27 missing

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign