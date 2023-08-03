August 3, 2023

Man jailed for people-smuggling 23 migrants

By Jean Christou00
File photo: Pournara reception centre (Photo: Christos Theodorides)

A 58-year-old man was jailed for 24 months on Thursday for people-smuggling after he was found guilty of helping to bring in 23 irregular migrants in May this year in the Famagusta area.

The Famagusta district had found him guilty of facilitating illegal entry to the Republic and transporting a person in an unsafe and overloaded sea-going vessel.

The boat carrying 22 passengers and the people-smuggler arrived on the evening of May 9. On board were eight men, five women, and nine minors, of which three, all aged 17, were unaccompanied.

All were transferred to the Pournara reception centre.

