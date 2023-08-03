August 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEducationFeatured

Parents warned about rip-off school supplies

By Jean Christou00
back to school 3

The Cyprus Consumers Association on Thursday cautioned parents on the prices of back-to-school items following a survey that showed the cost of school bags for instance ran from €5 to a whopping €340, depending on size and brand.

The cost of pencil cases ranged from €1.50 to €45, while pencils, pens and markers start from €0.10 and go up to €10.80, the survey found.

In addition, 50-sheet notebooks can cost from €0.40 to €12.63 with metal spirals, while a file folder can cost from €0.20 to €4.

In reference to school clothing, according to the survey, prices for jerseys, including offers, range from €6 to €48, for trousers €10 to €69 and skirts from €7 to €48.

The prices were surveyed both online and by means of physical visits to shops. Overall the prices fluctuate around the same levels as last year, it added.

“There is a big difference between what children really need for school and what they think they need,” the association said. “School supplies are learning tools and not items for showing off.”

It said the back-to-school season was an opportunity to educate children on how to navigate the maze of the market but also how to avoid the pitfalls of advertising and unnecessary consumption.

“It takes planning, market research and price comparison,” it said.

The association suggests that parents and children first make a list of the necessary items and carry out their market research in each product category and compare prices while checking the quality of the items as well, whether it is suitable for the age of the child in terms of health and safety.

Selecting a school bag for instance, should take into account the height and weight of the child.

Also, in event a purchase is made in person at a shop, parents should ask about the return policy.

In case of any issues, consumers should contact the consumer hotline at 1429 or the Consumers’ Association at 22516112.

 

Related Posts

Jordan eager to have electricity connectivity with Cyprus

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Cyprus Covid cats can receive unused human meds

Jean Christou

Increased funding for subsidised solar water heaters

Staff Reporter

Apostolos Andreas Muslim prayer room plans ‘put on hold’

Tom Cleaver

Fire breaks out between Silikou and Lofou

Staff Reporter

Cyprus remembers legacy of Makarios

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign