August 3, 2023

Speed dating event comes to Nicosia

By Eleni Philippou00
Sit down, chat for a few minutes with a stranger and when the bell rings, move on to the next date. In a nutshell, that is how speed dating events work and for the past year or so, Entos twn Technwn has been organising them in old Nicosia. Their events have catered to all: straights, gays, lesbians and members of the community, and now, reaching the end of the summer season, they host one more Nicosian Speed Dating event. An event that as they say was highly requested.

“We will be expecting you in the heart of old Nicosia where we will create a friendly, relaxed and safe environment for all of us to enjoy ourselves together,” say organisers. “In one evening you are invited to meet people with different backgrounds and unique stories. Are you ready? The game begins! You have a certain amount of time to get to know the person sitting in front of you. When the time is up, you switch places and meet someone else.”

On Wednesday the event will see the fun kicking off at 8.30pm. To join, participants need to pre-book their spot by sending a text message to 97-681858 or to Entos twn Technwn social media accounts. The €15 participation fee includes entrance and drinks.

 

Nicosian Speed Dating

Speed dating event. August 9. Entos twn Technwn, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €15. Pre-booking is necessary. Tel: 97-681858

