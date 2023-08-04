August 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternational

British Airways staff to receive 13 per cent pay rise

By Reuters News Service0131
british airways

Around 24,000 British Airways (ICAG.L) staff are set to receive a pay rise of 13.1 per cent over 18 months, the Unite trade union said on Friday, with the award reflecting the country’s high inflation level and the bounce back in travel post-pandemic.

Unite said in a statement that the deal also included a 1,000 pound one-off payment and the potential for pay to rise further during the period if inflation remains high.

British inflation hit a 41-year high of 11.1 per cent last year and has fallen more slowly than in other countries, dropping to 7.9 per cent in June, the highest of any major economy.

Employees at British Airways, which is owned by parent company IAG, had been balloted on the 13.1 per cent offer and accepted it, Unite said.

To survive the pandemic, British Airways was forced to cut over 10,000 employees, but it has since taken on thousands more staff as demand for travel reaches 2019 levels. Last week, IAG’s quarterly profit beat analyst forecasts by 40 per cent.

“This agreement reverses BA’s highly controversial decision at the height of the COVID pandemic to hire and refire its entire workforce, with many workers suffering substantial pay cuts. Put simply, this both restores and increases pay,” Unite said.

($1 = 0.7869 pounds)

Related Posts

Oil prices set for sixth weekly gain on more supply cuts

Reuters News Service

InQubeta (QUBE) dominates the market, leaving Arbitrum (ARB) far behind in an impressive surge

CM Guest Columnist

Bank of England offers ‘something for everyone’, except sterling

Reuters News Service

Enhancing industrial process efficiency with advanced pressure sensing technology

CM Guest Columnist

Retail investors flock to Litecoin (LTC) and Borroe ($ROE) as interest skyrockets despite market uncertainty

CM Guest Columnist

Neocleous Tower: a striking new business hub in Limassol

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign