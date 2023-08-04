August 4, 2023

Kyperounta to host Antilalos Festival

By Eleni Philippou033
The summer season is all about music festivals. Big, small, in the city, out in the countryside. The summer agenda has it all. Joining the list is Antilalos Festival, which will be held for the fourth time on Tuesday in a church courtyard in Kyperounta. An evening concert under the stars will welcome a series of beloved Cypriot musicians, bands and duos for a unique evening of music celebrating local art and life.

Set to perform at the festival this year are Monsieur Doumani, Rumba Attack, Anna Chrysanthou and Paris Christophi with Demetris Myli.

“In a courtyard that crosses the river, with its bridges and plane trees,” say organisers, “we will enjoy a celebration with Cypriot artists that sing in our language. The event began in 2018 and aims to showcase local artists to the public, not only to those in rural villages but to all who want to enjoy stunning music under the stars. With mulled and chilled wine, beer, souvlakia, crepes and even blankets on the grass, this event promises to offer unique moments to those attending.”

 

4th Antilalos Festival

One-day music festival. Performing are Monsieur Doumani, Rumba Attack, Anna Chrysanthou and Paris Christophi with Demetris Myli. August 8. Panayias church courtyard, Kyperounta. 8pm. Free entrance. Tel: 97-733546

