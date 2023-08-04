August 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternational

UK retailer Next raises annual profit guidance

By Reuters News Service024
next

British fashion retailer Next (NXT.L) raised its guidance for annual profit by 10 million pounds ($12.7 million) to 845 million pounds on Thursday, after full price sales and the end-of-season summer sale came in ahead of forecasts.

The upgrade from Next, which is considered a barometer of how British consumers are faring as it trades from about 500 stores and online, came just six weeks after its last upgrade and shows shoppers continue to defy tough economic conditions.

A year of high inflation and consecutive interest rate rises in Britain have squeezed household incomes, but high street spending has held up, and Next said it sees annual full-price sales 1.8 per cent higher than in its 2022-23 financial year.

Value-retailer Primark ABF.L and Sports Direct-owner Frasers Group FRAS.L have both in recent weeks issued positive updates.

Next’s forecast for profits of 845 million pounds in its statement on Thursday means they will come in 2.9 per cent lower than it made in 2022-23.

($1 = 0.7873 pounds)

Related Posts

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

EU banks face liquidity checks next year after 2023 crises

Reuters News Service

Yeezy destocking helps lift Adidas sales outlook

Reuters News Service

Rhapsody of the Seas cruise ship arrives at Ayia Napa marina

Tom Cleaver

ECB’s Panetta backs keeping rates high over more hikes

Reuters News Service

Kedipes to return €4.6 million to restructured loan borrowers

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign