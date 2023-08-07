August 7, 2023

BoCCF, CFNM launch new digital museum education programme

New 'Something Ancient's Cooking' digital programme for kids launched by BoCCF, CFNM

The Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation (BoCCF) and the Cyprus Food and Nutrition Museum (CFNM) announce the launch of the new, innovative digital programme of museum education: “SOMETHING ANCIENT’S COOKING”, based on the Foundation’s Archaeological Museum of George and Nefeli Giabra Pierides Collection.

The programme “SOMETHING ANCIENT’S COOKING”, focuses on aspects of nutrition in ancient Cyprus and highlights them as an inextricable part of its cultural heritage.

Through animated narrative and interactive games, children participate in the daily life of an ancient Cypriot woman, to playfully explore the foods included in the ancient diet, the utensils used and the festive aristocratic table of early Cyprus. Altogether, the programme encourages kids to interact with past, present and future as regards nutrition and dietary habits with cultural, social, and environmental applications.

  • The programme was designed by museum educator Chrystalla Antoniou
  • Digital programming and animation: Cyens Center of Excellence
  • Web development: Metatopia
  • Artistic direction: Lara Alphas
  • Scientific guidance: Archaeologists Anna Georgiadou and Elisavet Stefani

The educational and interactive game “SOMETHING ANCIENT’S COOKING” is offered in both Greek and English, at the following link: https://cyprusfoodmuseum.cyens.org.cy/

