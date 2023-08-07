August 7, 2023

EAC works overnight to restore power

By Jonathan Shkurko00
After working overnight, Cyprus Electricity Authority (EAC) workers has by Monday morning repaired all the poles burned by the fire in the Limassol area of Alassa over the weekend.

EAC spokesperson Christina Papadopoulou said the electricity grid is set to be completely restored by Monday afternoon, adding that as many as ten electricity poles and three transformers were destroyed in the flames.

“At around 3.30pm on Sunday, the Fire Service requested a temporary power interruption in the area as a safety measure to facilitate firefighting efforts,” she said.

“After receiving confirmation that the teams could safely intervene for repairs, EAC workers embarked on superhuman efforts throughout the night.

“As of 8.30am today, the overwhelming majority of the affected power network has been reinstated, barring a segment undergoing scrutiny due to limited access caused by the blaze,” Papadopoulou said.

First estimates of the damages caused by the fire, which started on Friday afternoon, put the burned area at 7.5 to 10 square kilometres.

It was brought under control on Monday morning after lack of wind, overnight efforts, and early morning airdrops.

However it rekindled in one area shortly before noon on Monday.

