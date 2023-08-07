August 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Limassol’s biggest annual celebration pushed back

By Eleni Philippou
The Limassol Wine Festival changes dates this year and is moved to October in an effort to extend the tourist season. Leaving behind its August-September rendezvous, the week-long festival in the heart of Limassol will come a little later this year, on October 7 to 15.

The 62nd anniversary event will have a rich programme including live performances, folk art workshops for children, an exhibition and a huge variety of wines to try. Highlighting the very best of Cypriot wines and wineries and showcasing the island’s oeno-traditions is what the festival brings every year, not only with activities in central Limassol but Limassol district villages.

With still a while to go until the eight-day event takes place, the extension gives the Municipality more time to create a big celebration that can welcome thousands of visitors, both locals and tourists, who can enjoy the island’s treasures in terms of gastronomy, music, hospitality and of course, wine!

 

Limassol Wine Festival

Annual 8-day festival. October 7-15. Limassol Municipal Gardens, Limassol. [email protected]. Tel: 25-745919

