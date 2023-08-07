August 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternationalTurkey

Turkey plans gold import quota to cut current account deficit

By Reuters News Service0136
gold
Production of gold at Krastsvetmet precious metals plant in Krasnoyarsk

Turkey plans to impose a quota on imports of unprocessed gold in order to reduce the negative impact on the current account balance, according to a source familiar with the matter and state-owned Anadolu Agency.

Anadolu reported on Monday that the Treasury had decided to introduce the quota in a bid to both relieve the deficit and boost forex reserves.

It said legislative work on the measure would be completed soon by the Treasury and the Trade Ministry and that the quotas will apply to unprocessed gold imports carried out by precious metals brokers who are members of Borsa Istanbul.

Imports of unprocessed gold in the first seven months of the year increased by 180% from the same period a year earlier to $19.4 billion, Trade Ministry data shows.

After February’s devastating earthquakes, restrictions were imposed on gold imports. But domestic demand for gold nonetheless became stronger, with negative returns on the lira being the main factor boosting demand.

Monthly quotas will be set taking into account the amount of unprocessed gold imports carried out by brokers in previous years, Anadolu said.

Imports made for the purpose of subsequent export will be excluded from the quota application in order to encourage gold production and exports, it added.

Central bank gold reserves have decreased by some $12 billion from their peak of $53.36 billion at end-March.

Related Posts

UK house prices fall for 4th month but market shows resilience

Reuters News Service

Oil holds steady near four-month high on OPEC+ cuts

Reuters News Service

Credit Suisse to cut 80 per cent of Hong Kong investment bank jobs from this week

Reuters News Service

Solar power to the rescue as Europe’s energy system weathers extreme heat

Reuters News Service

Conflux on the rise? Why Pomerdoge and Maker are still winning investor hearts

CM Guest Columnist

Many small US banks not ready to borrow from Fed in an emergency

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign