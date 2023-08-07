Umar and Rehman star in Cyprus cricket finals

By Richard Boxall
Umar Farooq of Royal CC and Rehman of Moufflons CC played leading roles as their teams won the finals of the 2023 CCA BAO Financial 40 Over and T20 Cups.
Royal are the new champions in the longer form of the game after beating Sri Lanka Lions by three wickets on Saturday. Next day Moufflons defeated Nicosia Tigers by seven wickets to claim the T20 title.
Royal captain Satish Kumar won the toss and put the Lions in to bat, and was rewarded with a terrific opening spell by Umar Farooq, who took the first six wickets, at a personal cost of 21 runs, as the Sri Lankans subsided to 57-7.
They were saved from total embarrassment by some late order resistance from Kavindu Arachchilage (31) and Kamal Raiz (26) which enabled them to reach a total of 137, all out in the 23rd over. Waqas Akhtar claimed the last three wickets for 32 runs, as well as taking three catches – two at slip and one in the deep.
Kamal then took the new ball and dismissed the dangerous Sehran Ahmed with his second ball. Royal found the going difficult, especially against Mangala Gunasekara (4-34) and at 58-4 the game was in the balance.
Harwinder Singh Gill played an important innings of 36, well supported by the steadying influences of Rahul Behl and Sarpreet Singh, who hit the winning runs in the 22nd over.
Royal collected their first winners’ medals, with the main honours going to Umar Farooq for his match-defining opening burst.
Sunday’s T20 final was lit up by Rehman who smashed an unbeaten century to take Moufflons past the 153-8 posted by Nicosia Tigers. Waqas Akhtar, who like Umar Farooq played in both finals for different teams, led the way for Tigers with 56, but his team was struggling when he was out at 95-6, with leg spinner Zeeshan Ahmed taking 3-29 and seamer Waqar Ali 2-22.
The innings was revived by Mofijur Rahman and Umar Farooq who added 46 runs for the seventh wicket, enabling Tigers to reach a score which they might hope to defend.
But Rehman soon shattered Tigers’ hopes, hitting 9 sixes and 8 fours in his 47-ball unbeaten 106. After two early wickets fell he enjoyed a 99-run partnership in 44 balls with Shoaib Ahmad.
At the end of the 12th over Moufflons required a further 16 to win and Rehman’s score stood at 88. A six and three fours in the next over saw him to his century and the team to their victory target.
Royal and Moufflons can now enjoy the summer break as champions, before cricket resumes in September.