UNIC School of Business offering undergrad scholarships

The University of Nicosia (UNIC), consistent with its social mission and in the context of its continuous contribution to the community, is giving young people the opportunity to claim scholarships (75 per cent, 50 per cent and 30 per cent) in undergraduate programmes of the UNIC School of Business, via a series of essay-writing competitions.

The evaluation of the essays will be carried out by a designated committee of academics from the University of Nicosia’s School of Business, based on originality, critical thinking, analysis and writing style.

BSc Management Information Systems (MIS)

Management Information Systems is the study of Technology, People and Business Processes and the relationships among them. The BSc in Management Information Systems is a unique programme that aims to equip students with the necessary knowledge, skills and competences, so as to become experts capable of transforming an ordinary business into a technology-driven enterprise.

Interested candidates who consider themselves to be problem-solvers, can think strategically about technology, and are eager to manage Technological, Economic and Social Transformation, can enter the competition to win a scholarship by writing a 300-word essay in English, on the theme “Digital Transformation: Is It Only About Technology?” and a cover letter explaining their interest, motivation and involvement in the field.

BBA Hospitality Management or BBA in Tourism, Leisure and Events Management

World Tourism Day, is celebrated around the world every year on September 27. The main objective of this celebration day is to highlight tourism’s economic, social, cultural and political contribution to the bliss and prosperity of the international community. “Investing in People, Planet and Prosperity” is this year’s World Tourism Day theme and comes at a very critical time for the industry.

Within the framework of the World Tourism Day and theme, the UNIC Department of Management is holding an essay competition under the theme “Investing in People, Planet and Prosperity” and invites candidates interested in the relevant programmes of study to participate by submitting an 600- to 800-word essay on this theme, written in English.

BBA Marketing Management

We live in a digital era, in which new technologies such as 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), viral and augmented reality (AR), and gaming have revolutionised the way businesses operate, promising more effectiveness, more efficiency, more interactivity, and more transparency.

Candidates who are interested in the ways the new technologies affect businesses are invited to submit an 800- to 1,000-word essay, in English, on the theme “Digital Technologies and their impact on consumers’ brand experiences and service interactions” for an opportunity to win a scholarship to study Marketing Management at the University of Nicosia.

BBA Business Administration

Business Administration is a broad degree that includes studying a wide range of topics, including Management, Marketing, Accounting, Finance, Economics, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Human Resource Management and Information Systems, and it is one of the most popular degree choices around the world. Students choose the degree for various reasons, and these vary between individuals and may change through time, as socioeconomic conditions change.

Candidates interested in winning a scholarship for this programme are invited to submit an 600- to 800-word essay, in either Greek or English, on the theme “Why Study Business Administration Today?”.

Submission Deadline: September 1, 2022

For any further information, please contact Debbie Ftanou at 22841728 / [email protected]. or Stelios Socratous at 22841528 / [email protected] or

About the UNIC School of Business

The UNIC School of Business is a global leader in business education, with UNIC ranked #1 in Cyprus and Greece, #35 in the European Union, and among the Top 151-175 universities in the world for Business and Economics by the 2023 Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject.

The School of Business boasts a range of innovative programmes that are indicative of the robust advancements in business and technology today. Indicatively, UNIC offers the top cryptocurrency academic programme in the world, being the first university globally to offer a course and degree programme in the field. UNIC also offers the first master’s programme on Metaverse in the world.

The School’s strategic priority to constantly improve and adapt, and helps equip its graduates with the requisite theoretical underpinnings and core competencies for a rapidly-evolving international workplace, while priming them to assume leadership roles across the business spectrum.