Photo exhibition highlights role of women in Cyprus’ peace process

By Eleni Philippou00
un peace talks 2

An open-air exhibition that opened in spring, on Woman’s Day to be specific, has been extended following an overwhelming response. Showcasing the female figures that have played an important role in Cyprus’ peace talks is the focus of the photography exhibition displayed outside the Ledra Palace Hotel. Titled Inclusive Diplomacy: Women’s Participation in the Cyprus Talks, the exhibition will now remain open to visitors for the coming months, to bring them closer to a part of history that remains relatively unknown.

“In the Cyprus settlement talks,” says the UN Cyprus Talks website, “while the leaders and their negotiators have thus far all been men, women have taken on pivotal roles as both sides have increasingly included senior women in their delegations, as political and legal advisors, as co-chairs, as members of working groups and technical committees. This trend culminated in the agreement of the former Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades and the Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar on an Action Plan on ways to ensure women’s full, equal and meaningful participation in the settlement process/an eventual settlement process in Cyprus, developed by the Technical Committee on Gender Equality. The Action Plan was launched on April 13, 2022.”

Through a series of archive photographs, the exhibition brings to the spotlight the little-known contribution of women to Cyprus talks across the years with the aim to recognise their efforts, inform and inspire. Besides the physical display at the UN Buffer Zone, the exhibition is also available online on a permanent basis on the UN Cyprus Talks website.

 

Inclusive Diplomacy: Women’s Participation in the Cyprus Talks

Outdoor photography exhibition highlighting women’s contribution to peace talks. Ledra Palace Hotel, Nicosia

