Limassol initiates tender for linear park project

Limassol municipality on Wednesday opened a call for tenders for a linear park connecting Ayia Sophia and the seafront area, a new project that aims to improve and upgrade the quality of life for its residents.

According to a written statement, the project will connect the Garyllis linear park along the homonymous river, with the Linear Park located along Pallados, Dimokratia and Alexandria streets.

The project will include access for people with disabilities and blind navigation, the widening of sidewalks, the reconstruction and asphalting of existing roads, the construction of a continuous bicycle path network, light-controlled pedestrian crossings and traffic mitigation measures.

It will also include landscaping, the installation of an irrigation system, street lighting and urban equipment, the formation of slopes and management of rainwater flow and the construction of platforms.

The connection of the linear parks, which will be approximately 1,450 metres long, will be made from the northern part of Agion Oros street, through Agios Oros, Ayia Sophia and Dionysiou / Santaroza streets, ending at the junction of Makarios Avenue with Dionysiou Street.

An alternative route through Ayia Sophia street will be studied, leading to the bridge west of Nikos Pattichis Avenue and through Roupel street.

The project, the announcement concludes, will be co-financed by the European Union within the framework of the “THALEA 2021-2027” programme, the Republic of Cyprus, and the municipality of Limassol.

