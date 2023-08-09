August 9, 2023

Man caught stealing bag from beach

Police arrested a 49-year-old man on Tuesday, to facilitate investigations into a case of theft in Paphos.

A bather noticed the 49-year-old stealing his bag from the beach. According to police statement the bag contained, among other things, a sum of €40 and a wallet worth €700 euros.

The suspect tried to get away in a car, but was stopped by bicycle police, with the help of the victim.

The stolen items were subsequently found in the suspect’s vehicle and he was arrested and taken into custody.

Police also arrested a 39-year-old man on Tuesday for an investigated case of conspiracy to commit a felony, burglary and theft.

The 39-year-old was allegedly involved in the theft of €4,600 from a Paphos residence in a burglary committed on August 5.

