August 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
UkraineWorld

Two dead after Russian attack on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia – interior minister

By Reuters News Service00
file photo: a view shows the zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Two people were killed and seven injured in an apparent missile attack by Russia on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukrainian officials had earlier reported three deaths.

“Fortunately, one person was resuscitated. Doctors were assisted by police paramedics at the scene,” Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on the Telegram messaging app.

Zaporizhzhia city council secretary Anatoliy Kurtev earlier said that Russia had hit a residential area of the city. According to him, windows were blown out in several buildings.

A video posted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy showed smoke billowing from burning and badly damaged buildings next to a church.

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential administration, later posted a photo showing that the church is located close to residential buildings. Ukraine suspects that an Iskander missile was used in the attack, Yermak said.

Related Posts

Israel’s Netanyahu pledges to unfreeze funds for Arab towns

Reuters News Service

Syria’s Assad tamps down expectations of closer ties with Turkey, Arab world

Reuters News Service

Wind-fanned fires raze parts of Hawaii, forcing evacuations

Reuters News Service

Rainforest countries form pact to demand conservation cash from rich nations

Reuters News Service

London’s Gatwick airport faces eight days of strikes this month

Reuters News Service

With Eris on the rise, CDC sees no major shift in COVID variants

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign